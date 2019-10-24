COMMENT:

Members of Parliament have spent many hours over many years thinking, studying and discussing the subject of euthanasia. Now they have decided, at the behest of NZ First, that if the End of Life Choice Bill passes at its final reading it will be put to a referendum.

Is this the most responsible way to resolve an issue of this magnitude?

Euthanasia is not as simple a proposition as it may appear. One person's "right to die" can threaten another person's right to live. The risk may be particularly real for those who know they have become a burden

