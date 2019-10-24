An iconic Devonport do-up that has overlooked Auckland city and Hauraki Gulf since the turn of last century is among the homes hitting the market this spring.

Built in 1904, the stately Edwardian home can be seen sitting high above Devonport in historic photos as far back as 1915.

Nowadays, it's grand clifftop perch at 126 Vauxhall Rd has earned it a council valuation of $4.3 million.

The Vauxhall Rd home can be seen in the distance overlooking Cheltenham Beach. Photo / Supplied

But it's also in need of serious tender loving care.

Owner Jeremy Bartlett and his wife bought the five-bedroom house in 1991 with grand plans to renovate it into a family home.

They had moved to Hong Kong to work in 1986 but always dreamed of returning to Auckland.

"I bought the house with a view to raising a family and have our kids grow up in that fantastic area in a beautiful old house," Bartlett, a Hong Kong barrister, said.

However, fast forward almost 30 years and Bartlett and his wife are still working in Hong Kong and their children have now grown into adults.

When they do return to Auckland, it will be as "empty nesters" and living in such a big house would be too much of an "indulgence", Bartlett said.

126 Vauxhall Rd is a well-known landmark in the Narrow Neck area. Photo / Supplied

The house had been tenanted. But when new laws requiring every rental property to have insulation started in July, Bartlett thought it would be best to let someone else take over the property and complete a thorough renovation.

It also meant he was able to catch the spring buying season.

Bartlett himself grew up with five siblings in another even larger grand villa at 41 Shelley Beach Rd that used to belong to an early mayor of Auckland and Member of Parliament called Thomas Peacock.

"It was such a happy childhood to have an old place with so many nooks and crannies that's why I fell in love with the (Vauxhall Rd) home," Bartlett said.

The Vauxhall Rd home was originally built around 1904 for the Cousins family, who made their fortune in sugarcane plantations in Fiji.

Heritage lovers will have plenty of work but also the prospect of an amazing finished home. Photo / Supplied

More recent owners included the Poelman family, whose son Simon Poelman, was a triple Commonwealth Games medallist and regarded as New Zealand's best decathlete.

A member of the Poelman family told Bartlett how as young boys they had put a trampoline below and then jumped onto it from the top storey at a "considerable height".

Great training for young athletes, Bartlett joked.

Bartlett and his wife also had plans drawn up by award-winning architect Geoff Richards for their planned renovation and even sought council consent for the project.

TV personality and expert in restoration of heritage villas Peter Wolfkamp told Bayleys selling agent Linda Simmons there was a lot of work ahead for a restorer but that the home was a "fantastic opportunity".

This was because much of its original materials were still present.

"Nobody has come through and changed everything. So much of the original fabric is still here, it just needs some love and care," he said.