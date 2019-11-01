It was his dad's crying eyes that were the sure sign something wasn't right. But after a year of fighting and countless drugs pumped through him, something still isn't right. The silver lining is the drug Sativex, a medicinal cannabis product that he is pinning is hopes on - but at $1000 a month, it's hard to fund. For Brayden Wood, it's his last hope for a quality of life while he continues to fight against the acute lymphoblastic leukaemia that is eating at his blood cells. He - along with his mum, Elizabeth Lee - speaks to journalist Leah

