KEY POINTS:

• Fire boss says fire 'still smouldering' on convention centre roof

• Firefighters are 'fatigued', while centre basement carpark is 'underwater'

• The centre roof has now partially collapsed

• Exclusive: First photo from inside SkyCity reveals devastation

• SkyCity fire: 'Work from home', what you need to know for today's commute

• Two fires and a wedding: How SkyCity blaze upended couple's big day

Fire crews are still attacking hotspots in SkyCity's international convention centre, with black and white smoke still intermittently billowing from the building.

Officials are addressing media from 3pm with the latest on the fire's status and plans for pumping water out of the centre's basement carpark.

Earlier today Fire and Emergency NZ said the roof area was under control and merely "smouldering" - but just before 2pm black smoke again filled Hobson St and minutes later flames could be seen on the roof.

By 2.30pm the smoke was again dying down.

Drones have been used today to look for hotspots on the now-smouldering roof, after two days battling the inferno.

It's left a haze of smoke over Auckland's CBD, with many buildings in the immediate vicinity closed again today due to the air pollution and traffic chaos.

The windy conditions in Auckland are helping the smoke dissipate but also appear to be fanning minor flareups.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has advised people to take precautions because of lingering smoke affecting air quality across the CBD.

Firefighters have used 26 million litres of water trying to quell the inferno, according to Watercare. Dozens of cars still in the basement are likely ruined, with water up to the windows.

Auckland Council's Safeswim manager Nick Vigar is set to speak to media about the process of pumping the water out, with SkyCity staff cars believed to be the only ones affected.

Firefighters have been working tirelessly to quell the fire, with several taken to hospital as a result. Yesterday one was moderately injured after being struck by a piece of falling roof, suffering a concussion.