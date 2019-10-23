A research paper into people who flee police has found they feel they will be treated as guilty anyway so carry on driving.

As for youth, their lack of cognitive development was a "significant" factor as was risk taking and the want to elude police.

Sandra Venables, Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing, said the release of the findings today were timely given the death of Kenneth McCaul, 64, on Tuesday when a car, being driven by a 17-year-old, crashed into his vehicle while running a red light at a Christchurch intersection.

READ MORE:

• Fleeing driver in fatal Christchurch crash a 17-year-old teen

• Policeman rebuked for wrong-way driving in hunt for fleeing driver

• AOS, Eagle called in to help Taupō police hunt fleeing driver

• The Chase: Wannabe heroes - why drivers flee police

Advertisement

The teenage driver was expected to be released from hospital yesterday, while four passengers, all aged in their teens, remained in hospital in a moderate condition.

Venables said the tragic incident made the work police were doing even more important.

"We are committed to making our roads safer and that's what the fleeing driver

review and its recommendations are about."

In March, police and the Independent Police Conduct Authority released the thematic review Fleeing Drivers in New Zealand: a collaborative review of events, practices, and procedures.

Police are today releasing the first quarterly report on their response to the review of their management of fleeing drivers.

The report showed police were focused on implementing the action plan which saw police currently working through eight different recommendations.

"One of the main points out of the review was the opportunity to ensure our staff are appropriately applying Police's risk assessment tool TENR [Threat-Exposure-Necessity-Response]. So we have been working on developing new scenarios for training our people to ensure better understanding and use of TENR," Venables said.

Under this programme of work Police have also been reviewing the current training for Comms Centres and the Police Professional Driver Programme.

Advertisement

One of the recommendations from the review was to research the motivation of fleeing drivers.

"The paper suggested that attitudes towards police and a perceived presumption they would be treated as guilty have an impact on driver behaviour and the choice to flee. For youth, cognitive development is also a significant factor, as is risk taking and the want to

elude police," she said.

As part of delivering on the Action Plan, police had been investigating new technologies.

"If there is technology available that would contribute to the safety of these events, then we want to look at those options.

"I want to reiterate that the safest choice in these events is for the driver of the vehicle to pull over and stop when signalled to do so. It is not worth the risk they are putting themselves, their passengers, and other road users in if they choose to flee.

"Police is focused on continuous improvement around our management of fleeing driver events. While it is ultimately the decision of the driver to flee from Police, it is vital that our staff are continuously monitoring their response to ensure it is aligned with our TENR risk assessment tool."