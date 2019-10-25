COMMENT:

Re-inventing John Tamihere as a leader who could win the Auckland mayoralty was always a tough ask. Doing it by copying Donald Trump, it turned out, made it a whole lot tougher.

When JT decided to run for mayor late last year, he called in old friends and made some new ones. Matt McCarten, union activist, former chief of staff for Labour leaders David Cunliffe and Andrew Little, said yes. McCarten and Tamihere, along with mutual friend and political ally Willie Jackson, go way back, and for McCarten it was the request from an old mate he couldn't refuse.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.