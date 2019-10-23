The Government has bowed to agriculture sector pressure and has chosen to adopt a scheme which means farmers won't be taxed on agricultural emissions until 2025, if at all.

Instead, the Government will work collaboratively with the agricultural sector to get farmers ready for the pricing of emissions at the farm level by 2025.

This is a huge carrot for farmers, but it also comes with a big stick.

If an agreed programme of work is not completed to allow the pricing of emissions at the farm level by 2025, then agriculture will enter the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), the

