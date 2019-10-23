Auckland motorists are being warned to expect significant delays this afternoon as roads remain closed due to the fire at SkyCity.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said fire crews were expected to continue working on the blaze at the convention centre through the night.

Auckland Transport said road closures remained in place, and that motorists should avoid the area or expect delays.

"If you are able to time your travel to avoid peak hour traffic, by leaving earlier or later than usual, we advise you to do so," AT spokesperson John Nottage said.

"Train services are not affected by traffic diversions, so if you have the option to home by train this would also be a good way to avoid delays."

Parts of Hobson Street, Nelson Street and Wellesley Street remain closed.

CITY CENTRE FIRE - ROADS CLOSED - REMINDER 3:00PM

Road closures remain in place and are unchanged. Avoid the area or expect delays and diversions. ^THhttps://t.co/2XhcIHDXnz — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 23, 2019

Bus services which pass through those streets are being diverted.

Civil Defence is still advising people not to come into central Auckland to avoid smoke from the fire.

It said it was up to workplaces to manage the risk to workers from the fire.

"In this situation the fumes from the fire may be a risk to people's health," it said.

We have released information for businesses affected by the SkyCity Convention Centre fire in Auckland 👉 https://t.co/4Dgg97HZBL — WorkSafe New Zealand (@WorkSafeNZ) October 23, 2019

Disruption to city bus services

NX2 from city

Buses will start trip from Wellesley Street near AUT (7089), left Mayoral Drive, left Wakefield Street, left Symonds Street, via Anzac Avenue, left Customs Street, via Fanshawe Street, then as normal.

Detour required for 101 bus services

To College Hill:

Victoria Street West as normal

Remain on Victoria Street West

Right Queen Street

Left Wellesley Street East

Then as normal

To Parnell:

Wellesley Street East as normal

Right Queen Street

Left Victoria Street

Continue Victoria Street West past Wellesley Street

Then as normal

Detour required for all 22A, 22N, 22R, 221X, 223X, 24B, 24R, 24W, 243X, and 248X bus services.

To city:

Wellesley Street as normal

Right Queen Street

Left Customs Street

Left Halsey Street

Left Victoria Street

Then as normal

From city:

As normal