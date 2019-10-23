Auckland motorists are being warned to expect significant delays this afternoon as roads remain closed due to the fire at SkyCity.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand said fire crews were expected to continue working on the blaze at the convention centre through the night.
Auckland Transport said road closures remained in place, and that motorists should avoid the area or expect delays.
READ MORE:
• SkyCity fire: Health risks from toxic smoke explained
• SkyCity fire live: Inferno rages, roof fears, TVNZ evacuated
• Toxic water from SkyCity fire being discharged into Auckland Harbour
• SkyCity fire live: Firefighters battle blaze into Wednesday morning
"If you are able to time your travel to avoid peak hour traffic, by leaving earlier or later than usual, we advise you to do so," AT spokesperson John Nottage said.
"Train services are not affected by traffic diversions, so if you have the option to home by train this would also be a good way to avoid delays."
Parts of Hobson Street, Nelson Street and Wellesley Street remain closed.
Bus services which pass through those streets are being diverted.
Civil Defence is still advising people not to come into central Auckland to avoid smoke from the fire.
It said it was up to workplaces to manage the risk to workers from the fire.
"In this situation the fumes from the fire may be a risk to people's health," it said.
Disruption to city bus services
NX2 from city
Buses will start trip from Wellesley Street near AUT (7089), left Mayoral Drive, left Wakefield Street, left Symonds Street, via Anzac Avenue, left Customs Street, via Fanshawe Street, then as normal.
Detour required for 101 bus services
To College Hill:
Victoria Street West as normal
Remain on Victoria Street West
Right Queen Street
Left Wellesley Street East
Then as normal
To Parnell:
Wellesley Street East as normal
Right Queen Street
Left Victoria Street
Continue Victoria Street West past Wellesley Street
Then as normal
Detour required for all 22A, 22N, 22R, 221X, 223X, 24B, 24R, 24W, 243X, and 248X bus services.
To city:
Wellesley Street as normal
Right Queen Street
Left Customs Street
Left Halsey Street
Left Victoria Street
Then as normal
From city:
As normal