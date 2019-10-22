Thunderstorms and gale force winds will continue to hammer Auckland today as firefighters battle the toxic blaze engulfing SkyCity's convention centre.

Niwa is warning another band of heavy showers will strike the city at 11am today, before a second string hits at midday.

Monster waves - up to 8m high - are also set to hit the west coast, including the Manukau area today, lashed by strong southwesterly winds.

The windy showery weather will continue until Friday, before a brief reprieve on Saturday, with another front then set to hit the city of sails on Sunday.

It will bring little relief for the more than 80 firefighters currently tackling the blaze which began about 1.15pm yesterday, seeing crews from as far as Hamilton, join in the efforts.

At 11.15am, Weatherwatch.co.nz says a switch in wind direction - from westerlies to southwesterlies - will mean the smoke from the fire will be blowing more northeast towards North Shore and Takapuna.

#UPDATE: The main cold front is moving in to #Auckland now - more significantly this brings a shift in wind direction meaning #smoke from #SkyCityFire will soon be blown more north eastwards towards North Shore / Takapuna / Devonport.



(winds soon to shift from Westerlies to SSW) pic.twitter.com/g5c6HxHEy7 — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) October 22, 2019

MetService duty meteorologist Talia Crabtree says the worst of the weather - thunderstorms - will see between 10ml and 20ml of rain fall each hour until it eases this evening.

However, the strong winds will mean the weather would move through the region quickly.

"By this evening it will still be fairly windy but nothing like it is now but there will still be some showers lingering about."

As for the roads, snow should ease until 4pm on the Desert Rd this afternoon while snow flurries will continue to fall above 800m.

In the South Island, the threat of snow has lifted on the Lewis Pass and Arthur's Pass, while a few snow flurries will continue on the Lindis Pass and Crown Range Rd on Thursday morning.

Snow showers will also affect Milford Rd, with between 2cm to 4cm settling on the road above 800m.

🗣️ A line of heavy showers is approaching #Auckland, which is expected to cause heavy rain, strong winds, and hail by 11:00 am Wednesday ⛈️ 💨 🌨️



A second line will arrive around noon.



It is associated with a "vorticity maximum" or area of vigorous spin in the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/suqeky6TKf — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 22, 2019

🌦 INCOMING SHOWERS AUCKLAND 🌦

The showers could be briefly heavy with thunder and hail possible until around 1pm today. The showers then ease this afternoon but the strong southwesterly winds persist. Stay up to date here https://t.co/7k3nmdWQwx ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/3aXYrwBKCG — MetService (@MetService) October 22, 2019

STRONG WIND WATCH

Is now in force for the Auckland area with stations recording gusts of around 95-120kmph. Southwesterly winds could strengthen in the next few hours but should be easing off later this afternoon. Your Auckland forecast here https://t.co/tks2Q4pbWD ^Lewis — MetService (@MetService) October 22, 2019

Meanwhile in Auckland, conditions being experienced tonight will continue into tomorrow before they ease a bit more on Friday.

Saturday will be the best day of the week, before another cold front hits the region on Sunday, seeing a return of the strong winds and rain.

Those heading out into the Manukau Harbour need to be wary of the possible 8m to 9m swell today. Rough seas will continue into the week due to the southwesterly winds, which will also affect people looking to head out on to the water on the eastern coast, towards Great Barrier or Waiheke Island for the long weekend.

Auckland is feeling the head of the storm today, but surrounding regions, Waikato and Bay of Plenty and the rest of the North Island will also continue to have windy, showery weather until Friday.

The South Island has seen the worst of its weather with no more snow forecast. Instead, a ridge of high pressure will settle there on Friday before it makes its way north, allowing the nicer weather to briefly visit.

Time lapse of the #Auckland CBD fire between 6:20-9:20 am Wednesday 🔥



The peak wind gust at our climate station on the Sky Tower (342 m elevation) has been 116.3 km/h from the southwest.



⚠️ A period of damaging winds is possible from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a wind shift. pic.twitter.com/jdbBsXY79g — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 22, 2019

9:30 pm Tuesday: the fire continues at the Sky Tower.



Wind gusts have eased under 50 km/h, but are expected to increase after midnight.



A wind shift from west to south-southwest is forecast around noon Wednesday, which would result in a shift of the smoke plume. pic.twitter.com/wXckQ3XHAU — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 22, 2019

WEDNESDAY'S WILD WEATHER

AUCKLAND: Heavy, thundery showers with hail, 15C

HAMILTON: Squally thunderstorms, strong SW winds, 15C

TAURANGA: Showers, possibly heavy with hail and thunder, 17C

WELLINGTON: Rain easing to showers this afternoon, 11C

CHRISTCHURCH: Showers and wind clear this afternoon, 12C

DUNEDIN: Showers clearing to fine spells, 12C

INVERCARGILL: Showers clear for rain to land tonight, 12C