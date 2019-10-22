Thunderstorms and gale force winds will continue to hammer Auckland today as firefighters battle the toxic blaze engulfing SkyCity's convention centre.
Niwa is warning another band of heavy showers will strike the city at 11am today, before a second string hits at midday.
Monster waves - up to 8m high - are also set to hit the west coast, including the Manukau area today, lashed by strong southwesterly winds.
The windy showery weather will continue until Friday, before a brief reprieve on Saturday, with another front then set to hit the city of sails on Sunday.
It will bring little relief for the more than 80 firefighters currently tackling the blaze which began about 1.15pm yesterday, seeing crews from as far as Hamilton, join in the efforts.
READ MORE:
• Wild weather to hit: Rogue waves, heavy rain, hurricane-force winds
• Weather: Rain, sometimes heavy, and strong winds from the east forecast for top of the North Island
• Weather: Vector on standby as heavy rain and strong winds due to hit North Island
MetService duty meteorologist Talia Crabtree says the worst of the weather - thunderstorms - will see between 10mls and 20mls of rain fall each hour until it eases this evening.
However, the strong winds will mean the weather would move through the region quickly.
"By this evening it will still be fairly windy but nothing like it is now but there will still be some showers lingering about."
The conditions being experienced tonight will continue into tomorrow before they ease a bit more on Friday.
Saturday will be the best day of the week, before another cold front hits the region on Sunday, seeing a return of the strong winds and rain.
Those heading out into the Manukau Harbour need to be wary of the possible 8m to 9m swell today. Rough seas will continue into the week due to the southwesterly winds, which will also affect people looking to head out onto the water on the eastern coast, towards Great Barrier or Waiheke Island for the long weekend.
Auckland is feeling the head of the storm today, but surrounding regions, Waikato and Bay of Plenty and the rest of the North Island will also continue to have windy, showery weather until Friday.
The South Island has seen the worst of its weather with no more snow forecast. Instead, a ridge of high pressure will settle there on Friday before it makes its way north, allowing the nicer weather to briefly visit.
WEDNESDAY'S WILD WEATHER
AUCKLAND: Heavy, thundery showers with hail, 15C
HAMILTON: Squally thunderstorms, strong SW winds, 15C
TAURANGA: Showers, possibly heavy with hail and thunder, 17C
WELLINGTON: Rain easing to showers this afternoon, 11C
CHRISTCHURCH: Showers and wind clear this afternoon, 12C
DUNEDIN: Showers clearing to fine spells, 12C
INVERCARGILL: Showers clear for rain to land tonight, 12C