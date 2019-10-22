A giant fire is burning from the top of the SkyCity Convention Centre, which is still under construction in downtown Auckland.

Thick black smoke billowing from the building can be seen across the city.

A northern fire communications spokeswoman said about 1.15pm that they were getting "hundreds'' of calls from members of the public.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is reporting what he can see live on his official Twitter page.

"Fire is really building. People can be seen on the roof,'' he wrote.

The view from a nearby office.

Thick black smoke can be seen across the city. Photo / Michael Craig

The SkyCity Convention Centre

• The $700m project is well underway, and is due to hold its first conference in October next year.

• Site: 1.4ha

• Floor space: 32,500sq m

• Equivalent to 4 rugby fields

• 33 meeting spaces of various sizes

• 5 times larger than existing NZ convention space

• Able to host events for up to 4000-plus people

• NZ's largest theatre, able to seat 2850 people

• NZICC designed by Warren and Mahoney, Woods Bagot, Moller Architects

• 303-room 12-level Horizon Hotel by Warren and Mahoney, Moller Architects