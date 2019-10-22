Almost a week has passed since anyone has seen pensioner and former rugby league international Mike McClennan.
But the goal is still the same, albeit more crucial now: He needs to be found.
Police have now released CCTV footage of the missing 75-year-old, who has dementia, in a renewed bid to jog people's memories and encourage anyone who may have picked him up in their vehicle or seen him that day to contact them immediately.
The blurry video shows McClennan - wearing jeans and a black and red cardigan - walking northbound on the Hibiscus Coast Highway towards Hatfields Beach, just north of Orewa.
The time stamp reads 17:19 just as he walks past the Hibiscus Dairy.
It is about a 26-minute walk from the Milton Court Rest Home on Milton Rd where he went missing from.
A worker at the dairy told the Herald it was a "sad time'' for the community - many of whom were still out and about helping in the search for the pensioner.
The worker, who did not want to be named, said police had been into the dairy and they had passed on the CCTV footage of McClennan captured last Wednesday.
Police are again urging people to once again think about whether they may have seen the elderly man in the last few days.
Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw, of the Waitemata North Police, said: "We are once again asking our community to send this message far and wide as we need to know if someone has picked Mr McClennan up and driven him to a different location.
"This could have been a tourist, so it is imperative that our community help us get this message out there.
"We also continue to ask people to make sure that they are checking their sheds and properties for Mr McClennan who may have sought shelter''.
McClennan's son, former Kiwis and Warriors coach Brian "Bluey'' McClennan, told the Herald there was nothing new today, but that they had again been to the control centre.
"All search parties have GPS,'' he said.
"The police download all data onto a map, which we have viewed. It's so comprehensive. We just keep looking''.
Can you help? Contact police immediately by calling phone number: 10-5