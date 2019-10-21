Emergency services are at the scene of what is understood to be a workplace accident at a construction site in downtown Auckland.

Two fire trucks and an ambulance are outside a Fletcher Construction site on Customs Street West, near lower Albert St.

A reporter at the scene said an ambulance was parked directly under a crane at the site, which has a large "Fletcher'' banner hanging from the side.

A St John manager vehicle has also arrived at the scene.

Two male construction workers have just gone into the area with what appears to be climbing harnesses and gear.

