Emergency services are at the scene of what is understood to be a workplace accident at a construction site in downtown Auckland.
Two fire trucks and an ambulance are outside a Fletcher Construction site on Customs Street West, near lower Albert St.
A reporter at the scene said an ambulance was parked directly under a crane at the site, which has a large "Fletcher'' banner hanging from the side.
A St John manager vehicle has also arrived at the scene.
Two male construction workers have just gone into the area with what appears to be climbing harnesses and gear.
READ MORE:
• Work safety watchdog WorkSafe turns to cancer deaths with $57m budget boost
• WorkSafe NZ appoints FCB as new ad agency, looks to reach 'a more culturally diverse audience'
• WorkSafe investigates after chemical poisoning puts Christchurch pest control worker in hospital
• WorkSafe investigating quad bike fatality