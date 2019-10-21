Emergency services are at the scene of what is understood to be a workplace accident at a construction site in downtown Auckland.

Two fire trucks and an ambulance are outside a Fletcher Construction site on Customs Street West, near lower Albert St.

A police spokeswoman confirmed authorities had received a report of a "workplace accident'' at 11.19am.

A reporter at the scene said an ambulance was parked directly under a crane at the site, which has a large "Fletcher'' banner hanging from the side.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

St John said they were called to the scene at 11.16am.

They sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the site.

A spokeswoman said the person injured had minor injuries.

Two fire trucks and an ambulance are outside a Fletcher Construction site on Customs Street West, near lower Albert St. Photo / Dubby Henry
Two fire trucks and an ambulance are outside a Fletcher Construction site on Customs Street West, near lower Albert St. Photo / Dubby Henry

READ MORE:
Work safety watchdog WorkSafe turns to cancer deaths with $57m budget boost
WorkSafe NZ appoints FCB as new ad agency, looks to reach 'a more culturally diverse audience'
WorkSafe investigates after chemical poisoning puts Christchurch pest control worker in hospital
WorkSafe investigating quad bike fatality

A construction worker's leg has been crushed in downtown Auckland. Photo / Dubby Henry
A construction worker's leg has been crushed in downtown Auckland. Photo / Dubby Henry

Related articles: