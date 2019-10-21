Emergency services are at the scene of what is understood to be a workplace accident at a construction site in downtown Auckland.
Two fire trucks and an ambulance are outside a Fletcher Construction site on Customs Street West, near lower Albert St.
A police spokeswoman confirmed authorities had received a report of a "workplace accident'' at 11.19am.
A reporter at the scene said an ambulance was parked directly under a crane at the site, which has a large "Fletcher'' banner hanging from the side.
St John said they were called to the scene at 11.16am.
They sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the site.
A spokeswoman said the person injured had minor injuries.
READ MORE:
• Work safety watchdog WorkSafe turns to cancer deaths with $57m budget boost
• WorkSafe NZ appoints FCB as new ad agency, looks to reach 'a more culturally diverse audience'
• WorkSafe investigates after chemical poisoning puts Christchurch pest control worker in hospital
• WorkSafe investigating quad bike fatality