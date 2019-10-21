Emergency services are at the scene of what is understood to be a workplace accident at a construction site in downtown Auckland.

Two fire trucks and an ambulance are outside a Fletcher Construction site on Customs Street West, near lower Albert St.

A police spokeswoman confirmed authorities had received a report of a "workplace accident'' at 11.19am.

A reporter at the scene said an ambulance was parked directly under a crane at the site, which has a large "Fletcher'' banner hanging from the side.

St John said they were called to the scene at 11.16am.

They sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the site.

A spokeswoman said the person injured had minor injuries.

Two fire trucks and an ambulance are outside a Fletcher Construction site on Customs Street West, near lower Albert St. Photo / Dubby Henry

