Hastings 79-year-old Bernie Caccioppoli is a dab hand at growing fruits in his garden, but bananas?

That's something new for even him.

Bernie enjoyed the fruits of his labour this week and his wife Bev Caccioppoli says they are the best bananas she has tasted since "back in the days".

She used to get her bananas from Slaters, now known as Turners and Growers, in Market St, Hastings.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Bernie and I have been married for 56 years and we had a bunch of kids. I remember, back in the day, I used to get 40 pounds of bananas and from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.