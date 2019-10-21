On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"Bernie and I have been married for 56 years and we had a bunch of kids. I remember, back in the day, I used to get 40 pounds of bananas and fromSlaters.
"Slaters had five ripening rooms, from one to five, and I would say I want bananas from room 2.
Hastings enthusiastic gardener Bernie Caccioppoli thinks you should be able to grow almost anything. To prove it, he has not only grown Lady Finger Bananas in an area not known for it, but they are edible as well. Video Warren Buckland.
"They were nicer than what you get from the supermarket these days.
"I would take them home and my kids would demolish them. If I wanted to make a cake I would have to hide some under my bed."
Bev believes that the way the bananas are treated in New Zealand these days is different, which is why her husband decided to grow his own.
And with climate change causing rising average temperatures, Hawke's Bay is now ripe for growing bananas, she said.
"Bernie is a grafter and he does fruit grafting in winter. We've grown fruit all our lives.
"Ever since he had a stroke though he just potters around here.