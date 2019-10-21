A man has joined the wall of shame list after he was caught on CCTV allegedly stealing an array of items from Auckland sex shop Peaches & Cream.

Last Thursday a man wearing a white hat, blue shirt and sunglasses entered the Peaches & Cream store on K Road.

Shop staff took to social media to out the man, posting footage of his haul in which he allegedly stole a leopard mini dress, rechargeable butt plug, a whip and a cock ring.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the man shoving an item down the front of his pants.

He then continues to browse for other toys and costumes before shoving another item down his pants and walking away.

A man was caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a range of sex items from an adult store in Auckland on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

The store has since asked locals to keep an eye out for the man, writing: "Wanted for taking items without paying, Peaches and Cream 474 K'rd, Thursday 17th October.

"If you have any information on this person, please contact us."

Peaches & Cream followers have since responded to the company's plea for help, with a number poking fun at the alleged thief.

"Where'd he store the butt plug," one person joked.

Another said: "Why would you do that and risk being snapped out on camera!"

Peaches & Cream couldn't confirm whether the items had been returned.

The man was not wearing the leopard mini dress while exiting the store.

It's not the first time the sex shop has been the target of thieves.

Last month an Elvis Presley lookalike was caught on camera stealing from their store's New Lynn branch.

Staff at the Peaches & Cream store in New Lynn took to social media to catch the culprit - who bears a resemblance to Presley, including slicked-back hair, the King's giant sunglasses (though he opted for a high-vis vest rather than a white jumpsuit and cape).

This fake Elvis is suspected of stealing a sex toy from the store.

Staffer Kathryn Maher told the Herald last month the suspect was "vivacious", hanging around the store for about five minutes talking about the various products.

But then he put a sex toy worth $100 in his bag while distracting her.

He gave her a card to pay for another and when it declined he said he would pop outside and grab a different card.

He never returned.

Maher also issued a warning to another cheeky couple who recently stole an adjustable vibrating rabbit - the store's "tester" - while the man stole a pleasure toy.

She urged them to come back and pay for them - and reminded the woman the rabbit wouldn't last long as she didn't have the charger.

"Anything they stole I want them to pay for them ... then we will take the posts down."