A woman is in hospital after crashing into a power pole in South Auckland following a police pursuit.
A police spokeswoman said about 4.20pm police attempted to stop a vehicle in Papakura after it hit two parked cars and a stop sign.
"The driver refused to stop and a short pursuit was initiated but quickly abandoned by police," the spokeswoman said.
The driver of the vehicle then hit a power pole on Settlement Rd, and was arrested by police.
She was moderately injured and was in Middlemore Hospital receiving treatment.