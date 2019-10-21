Mr Incredible really does exist - at least his tile does, in a set of 36 Disney tiles being given away by Countdown supermarkets.

Herald readers have responded in droves after Newstalk ZB head of talk Jason Winstanley said he and a workmate had collected more than 300 tiles between them but couldn't find Mr Incredible.

Remuera Intermediate student Addy Randall, 12, said she was not collecting the tiles but had a Mr Incredible tile that she would be happy to give away.

"I read the Herald every morning and I saw the story. I was just thinking it would be good to help someone because I don't mind giving them away," she said.

Auckland dad Josh Vashani said his two children aged 10 and 6 both had Mr Incredible tiles.

Hamilton grandmother Sue Saunders said she had three Mr Incredibles, but her grandchildren desperately wanted another tile, Hei Hei.

And Papamoa College teacher aide Serena Spiers offered to send one of her two Mr Incredible tiles up to Auckland for Winstanley.

"I'll be the superhero and rescue him," she said. "I'd love him to have it because I really know how frustrating it can be."

Spiers, whose own children are now 29 and 27, said she was trying to find another tile for a 5-year-old girl who was "a friend of a friend of a friend".

The Countdown promotion offers one tile for every $30 spent in its stores.

"I was in there and I spent $27 or $28, and I said to the lady, 'Do you think I can have one tile?'" Spiers said.

"She said, 'No, you can only get one if you spend $30.'

"But the next time I was in there I got a different lady and she gave me a massive big handful. I took them home and opened them and the one that I was looking for was there, and so was Mr Incredible."

Disgruntled dad Jason Winstanley couldn't find Mr Incredible. Photo / Dean Purcell

Spiers said she had seen a lot of people asking for particular tiles on social media and people were "very happy to help out and jump in".

"I don't need a swap, I just want to make someone's day," she said.

"I love to do good turns for people, that's the reason I do the job I do. It's very gratifying - why wouldn't you do someone a good turn? It doesn't cost me anything making someone else's day.

Papamoa woman Serena Spiers found two Countdown supermarket Mr Incredible tiles. Photo / Alan Gibson

"As one of the senior teachers said to me the other day, it's not hard to be kind, is it?

"I said, no it's not. What a pity more people don't act on it."