The writing's been on the wall for a while now, but on Friday MediaWorks made the announcement the Cassandras had been predicting: the media company was putting the television arm of its business up for sale and selling off its Auckland television studios.

For some time now, the investment company behind MediaWorks has been trying to flog off its radio and television business – but while the radio side of the company is doing well and turning a profit, TV3's been a financial drain and so nobody's interested.

