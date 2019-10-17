A person who died in a workplace incident near Napier yesterday came into contact with a 33kV overhead power line on an orchard.

The incident was reported just after 4pm at a property off Brookfields Rd, Meeanee, but it not happen at Brookfields, the prominent winery and vineyards in the area.

Electricity supplier Unison confirmed through relationships manager Danny Gough the deceased was not a Unison staff member, and Hawke's Bay Today has been told it was an orchard worker.

Police were today understood to have finished their initial involvement with the incident which is being investigated by national Government health and safety agency WorkSafe and has also been referred to a coroner.

Police will conduct further inquiries if requested by the Coroner, but neither police or WorkSafe were releasing any further information today.

The investigation will include how the worker came into contact with the line, which Gough said is known as the "Awatoto tie".

Stressing Unison's condolences and sympathies for family of the deceased, Gough said the company would provide all relevant information to the investigations.

The company sent crews to the site immediately after being advised of the incident and "de-energised" supply in the area, which had momentary disruption to about 600 customers, and longer disruption for a small number in the immediate area.