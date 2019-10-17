By RNZ

An Interislander ferry has been asked to return to Wellington due to a security threat.

Police confirmed they recevied a report at 9.05am regarding "an item of concern" on a ferry which had departed Wellingtoin five minutes earlier.

The ship returned immediately to dock and passengers have been evacuated which police carry out enquiries onboard.

"Cordons will be in place in the Aotea Quay area around the ferry terminal and people are advised to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with," a statement from police said.

