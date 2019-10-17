Delays are expected after a car flew off a vehicle-carrier travelling on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway.

Emergency services are on a section of State Highway 20 near Puhinui Rd.

Traffic camera footage shows a car on its roof - with debris strewn around it - as a line of vehicles slowly pass it. The incident happened about 9.30am.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 9:30AM

A lost-load from a vehicle carrier is blocking the left lane northbound after Puhinui Rd. Merge right with care to pass and expect some delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/XF2bn29Hzv — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 17, 2019

The NZ Transport Agency said: "A lost load from a vehicle-carrier is blocking the left lane, northbound, after Puhinui Road. Merge right with care to pass and expect delays until cleared.''

It is not yet known whether anyone is injured.