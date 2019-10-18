On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
But the ramen chain is entering Auckland just months after Wagamama, a global Asian-fusion franchise that also served ramen, shut its New Zealand stores including one in Newmarket.
While popular in England and the United Kingdom, the chain had struggled in the New Zealand market since opening here in 2008.
However, Ippudo's New Zealand general manager, Ivan Teoh, says business has been brisk, with the store serving more than 800 bowls of ramen on its opening day.
As a promotion, the store at the Rooftop on Broadway also offered free bowls of ramen to the first 100 customers on its first two days October 10 and 11.
Angelo Cheung, general manager Ippudo Australia who has flown in to support the Newmarket store opening, said Ippudo's New Zealand expansion was part of a company goal to reach 100 million customers.
"This is our 14th country, and the latest before New Zealand was Vietnam and Myanmar."
The first Ippudo store was opened in Hakata, Japan in 1985 and arrived in Australia in 2012.
"The mission for us is to take our ramen to countries that haven't really had a real ramen experience...what makes Ippudo different to others is our offering of what we call 'ramen dining'," Cheung said.
"Apart from just ramen, customers can come in for drinks - sake, wine and tap beer - and also a variety of sides, and they can do a drinks, entree, ramen kind of concept."
Cheung said Newmarket was chosen for its first Auckland store because it was considered "one of the trendiest parts" of the city.
"We're not too worried about the competition, because I think our ramen offering is quite unique and different and the market is big enough."