The arrival of two big Japanese international noodle chains is sparking a ramen war in Auckland's Newmarket.

Ajisen Ramen, a chain with 840 restaurants across 15 countries, this week opened its first Auckland store in Kingdon St.

It follows the opening of another world-renowned noodle house, Ippudo, and local ramen chain Daruma inside the new $790 million shopping complex Westfield Newmarket.

International ramen chain Ajisen opens its first NZ store in Kingdon St, Newmarket. Photo / Dean Purcell.
Ajisen's international chief director Osamu Honda, who came from Tokyo for the pre-opening, believes the New Zealand ramen market is ripe for the taking.

"New Zealanders are now well travelled and many now know the taste of true Japanese

