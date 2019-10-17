Fonterra staff are being evacuated and mutiple people are injured after a serious chemical spill causing a fire at its Whangarei factory.

Emergency crews were called to the incident at the factory on State Highway 1 in Kauri, just north of Whangarei.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) shift manager Craig Dally said several people were being treated by ambulance but he did not know the condition they were in.

"There was a small fire which had been extinguished by the time we got there," Dally said.

He said the chemical that caused the explosion was unknown at this stage.

Seven Fenz crews were at the scene, along with police and St Johns.

More to come.