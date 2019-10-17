Exhausted but overjoyed, Bruce Goodwin thought they'd made it.
Inside the rescue helicopter above turbulent seas, he sought a smile from his sailing companion Stuart Pedersen.
He didn't get one.
It was in that moment, cold and wet, he realised his friend had died.
"It's just devastating," he says, thinking back to that moment.
The two were part of a sailing crew who had fought for their lives in massive seas off the north coast of New Zealand after escaping their sinking yacht.
Here, Goodwin shares his harrowing story of survival.


First light had broken over the Pacific Ocean as Bruce Goodwin woke

