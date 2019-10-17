Porirua City Council's chief executive has spoken out over the outgoing mayor's petrol card transaction debacle.

This after a leaked email to councillors revealed Wendy Walker was meeting with police over the "potentially unusual" transactions.

Following local body elections on Saturday which saw Anita Baker take the mayoralty, Mike Tana called for a full investigation into the leak, saying it cost him the election.

In a statement released today Walker said she wanted to clarify the facts.

Tana was given over two and a half weeks to respond to requests to explain his unusually frequent petrol card transactions, he did not do so even after email reminders, she said.

The issue was then escalated to the Office of the Auditor General on September 27 and on their advice auditors were engaged to undertake an independent investigation.



On October 2 Tana provided reassurances that the card had not been used improperly, but did not provide details to explain the unusually frequent transactions, Walker said.

He was given a further deadline of 11am on October 4. It was only after this final deadline had passed that the decision was made to contact Police. Councillors were advised of this on a confidential basis, she said.

At that stage Tana had provided no factual evidence there had not been any meaningful engagement with her on the issue, she said.



"I felt that Mayor Tana's non-response made escalation necessary. I am employed by the Council to ensure public money is spent carefully and within well prescribed limits. Keeping councillors informed of such matters is part of my role. Mayor Tana does not have an employment relationship with either me or the Council. He is an elected member and answers to the Council itself for his actions.



"It was certainly not my intention that the matter would be leaked to the media. I regard that as unfortunate and both myself and Mayor Tana have suffered ill-informed public comment as a result."

The explanation of the unusually frequent transactions ended up being very high personal use, which was 64 per cent for the period the report covered, she said.

Walker said she previously explained to Tana that the Remuneration Authority calculates personal use at 20 per cent of overall use and that he needed to contain his use to this proportion.

Walker said she was keen to release the report last Thursday so that it could speak for itself, but Tana objected to its release and he and his lawyer threatened legal action via emails.



"In the face of Mayor Tana's request not to release the report I took time to make a considered response considering both his concerns about privacy and the countervailing public interest factors. After the delays involved in Mayor Tana considering the redactions proposed, this process wasn't completed until Tuesday this week."



Walker said she had not received a formal request from Tana to undertake an investigation.



"I have undertaken an internal review of the email traffic surrounding the leak of information and can confirm that there was no release of my confidential email to councillors from staff. I don't have any practical way of checking councillors' emails. My duty as Chief Executive is to treat all candidates in exactly the same way. My obligation was to follow a fair and reasonable process. I think I have done this.



"I have felt constrained in what I can say publicly but feel a need to clarify these matters now that there has been misinformation in the public domain. I have also contacted Mayor Tana to outline these issues."