What should Jacinda Ardern do about the headache which is Shane Jones?

The NZ First MP's antics teeter between the amusing and the irritable but his latest antics would have irked the Prime Minister more than most.

That's because it has the potential to undermine the Government's globally acclaimed response to the Christchurch mosque attacks. Jones was already in hot water with Ardern before his trigger-happy trip to Thailand.

To recap the highlights reel: The Regional Economic Development Minister told a forestry awards ceremony the industry needed to vote for him or it may miss out on the billions he's granting for provincial growth.

Jones' political opponents cried foul and Ardern reminded him of the need to keep his language tighter, particularly when it could be construed he's speaking as a minister.

"My view is that it just sails too close to the wind," she said, when asked if Jones had breached the Cabinet manual, the rulebook for ministers.

Jones, Ardern told reporters, was going to take the Cabinet manual and read it on his holiday.

He may well have educated himself on Ministerial do's-and-dont's while in Thailand last week but he also took an opportunity to brush up on his marksmanship. Photos posted to social media by Jones' wife show the Forestry Minister at a firing range with a semi-automatic rifle last week.

An expert says the firearm appears to be an AR-15, the same type of weapon used in the Christchurch mosque attacks and now banned by the Government this year.

Despite Ardern's best efforts to brush aside the matter on Monday, the incident overshadowed her announcement of a new team to police and prosecute those uploading extremist content to the internet.

"Would I have done it? Absolutely not," Ardern said. "But the most important thing for me is that that Minister [Jones] supports what this Government has done, and he does."

Jones, along with all NZ First MPs, voted in favour of the law which banned most semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines in New Zealand earlier this year.

Asked if she planned to speak with him about the issue, she said: "I'm sure when I see him next I will raise it."

Ardern would be well within her rights – Jones' gurning with the gun was tone-deaf and subverts the Prime Minister's post-Christchurch gun-control law.

Disarming Jones is no easy task, for several reasons.

Any ongoing mischief will only distract Ardern and Labour as they gear up for a re-election campaign. Ardern also needs NZ First's support for any law changes over the next year and needs to keep the party on side.

Despite polls this week indicating NZ First won't be back in 2020, it's very possible Winston Peters will emerge as kingmaker again.

A dressing down could also backfire - Jones' refusal to bow to authority is part and parcel of the Peters' playbook and appeals strongly to NZ First voters. No doubt he would also be further emboldened if he though he was getting under Ardern's skin.

Shenanigan Jones thrives on attention – and that's why it's best for Ardern to give him none.