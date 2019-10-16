It was the closest electoral race in the country and it's finally been decided - Carole Isaacson has won race for the northern ward seat on Tararua District Council from another former councillor, Jim Crispin by just three votes.

Isaacson gained 1167 votes to Crispin's 1164.

Jim Crispin. Photo / File

Isaacson, who was standing in a paddock judging horse events at the Gisborne A&P Show when contacted, said she was philosophical about the outcome.

"I just thought what will be will be. I was very open-minded, but I thought if Jim did get through he knew what to do.

Advertisement

"Who would have thought there would be so much interest in the result.

"You go from being a little person in Tararua to the whole country knowing who you are. At least now the country knows where Tararua is.

"It's been good publicity for the district."

Erana Peeti-Webber, Kerry Sutherland and Sharon Wards will also represent the northern ward on the council.