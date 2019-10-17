COMMENT

Auckland has a few crises at the moment: housing, transport, climate. Following the recent local government elections, is it time to add local democracy to the list?

Auckland Council spent $1.6 million on the "Love Auckland" campaign in the last two elections, trying to get Aucklanders to vote. In 2016, the efforts had 93 per cent saying they were aware the elections had been on. But, only 38.5 per cent voted. This year it is down to 34.7 per cent.

READ MORE:
Local Body elections: The new mayor and councillors by town
Local body elections: follow our live

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.