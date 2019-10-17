It has been 40 days since Michael Tippett disappeared from the dairy farm in Taranaki where he lives with his family.
It has been 40 days since Safphire has seen her husband.
It has been 40 days since Oliver, 15, has been able to tell his dad he loves him, and it has been 40 days since Emily, 11, has been able to go to sleep without crying for her dad.
The family have spent 40 days hoping, praying and searching for Michael, who seems to have simply vanished into thin air.

Police appeal for sightings; givealittle page set up

Have you seen Michael?