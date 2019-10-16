COMMENT: Georgina Campbell

Wellington's new mayor is facing a brick wall at the first hurdle and he'll have to play politics to find a way through it.

Andy Foster did not make a decision on who his deputy mayor would be on the campaign trail.

That's a problem for him now because he wasn't voted in with a mandate for who would be his right hand at the council table.

In other words, the fight for the job is in full swing.

The brick wall that Foster will come up against if he's not careful is the left side of the council.

There are three councillors elected on the Green Party ticket and three on Labour's.

Former deputy mayor Jill Day and new councillor Tamatha Paul have strengthened the ranks.

Across the table, it's understood Diane Calvert and Nicola Young are contenders for the deputy job but if their bids were to ever eventuate, the left would vote them down.

Foster should be looking to the left to secure the numbers.

He needs someone who can reach across political lines and build consensus.

That could be Green councillor Iona Pannett, who missed out to Day last term.

She's an experienced set of hands but has also recently taken on a new role as Chief Executive of Birthright New Zealand.

The other option could be Labour councillor Fleur Fitzsimons.

Foster needs to start building relationships and fast, or he can kiss goodbye the progress he campaigned on.

It's becoming increasingly clear his mission to bring construction of a second Mt Victoria tunnel forward in Let's Get Wellington Moving would go down like a lead balloon with too many councillors.

Putting the idea to a vote and losing would not be a good look this early on in the piece.

Foster needs to find the middle ground and bringing in someone from the left would give some balance.

A bit like the coalition Government, he'll have to work to build consensus and support, policy by policy.