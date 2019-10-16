On the podcast this week:

Questions and concerns around the building and construction industry peaked when the leaky home/building catastrophe was exposed.

While that issue is being dealt with, reports suggest there are still problems with standards, failings, and trade education and training.

I speak to structural engineer John Scarry about his frustrations with the industry. And he is not alone.

Then the latest crisis in the Middle East. Turkey and the United States, Syria and the Kurds, Russia and China.

Feedback with Carolyn as usual (including the mandatory climate arguments).

