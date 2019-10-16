

Hastings 89-year-old Ted Duffill had to frantically dig a trench outside his house to save it from flooding caused in part by a council decision to divert floodwaters into his path.

Duffill lives on Jarvis Rd, Twyford. He's been in the same house for 30 years and says he has never had issues with flooding.

"I have seen a lot of rain and I can assure you we have never had it like this before. It's shocking and it's never been this bad.

Ted Duffill checks his flooded paddocks, on Jarvis Rd, Twyford, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Our chook house is completely flooded. We have got a septic tank and it is not working, the toilets are not working, we can't wash our dishes."

Duffill believes the drainage system is not adequate and he complained to the council about it.

"Hastings District Council made a mistake of diverting water from Omahu Rd to Jarvis Rd.

"The drainage has not been maintained. Jarvis Rd seems to be the only one that is affected."

In spite of Duffill's continued efforts the water had not receded by 4.30pm.

He had approached the council about it and was told contractors were on their way to take a look but according to him he had seen "neither hide nor hair" before Wednesday evening.

"The water is up to my gumboots and the septic tank is not going to work with water over it.

"One of my neighbours said they had water running under their house.

"The sewers need to get working again and someone from the council needs to come and have a look."

Hastings District Council's group manager asset management, Craig Thew, confirmed floodwaters had been diverted.

"Floodwaters were diverted from a detention pond that was overflowing into an adjacent property.

"This was done to prevent further inundation and release water that was ponding around a dwelling."