Both lanes of State Highway 1 north of Auckland are closed following a serious crash this afternoon.

A car rolled about 1km south of Te Hana, between Silver Hill Rd and Lovers Lane, shortly before 2.44pm.

One person - the single occupant of the vehicle - is seriously injured and is being rushed to hospital by helicopter, police said.

The crash is currently blocking both lanes of SH1 and the road is expected to be closed for some time, police said.

Diversions are in place between Whakapirau Rd and School Rd.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is underway to the crash scene.