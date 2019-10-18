A number of government departments are in discussions to relocate their Auckland offices into a single hub yet to be built in South Auckland.

The hub would likely use a grouping of closely situated pieces of land Auckland Council owns in the suburb of Manukau, most of which are currently carparks.

Five of the six Panuku-owned Manukau plots slated for development are situated in a single block bordered by Manukau Station Rd and Ronwood Ave.

The plots of land are scattered around existing Auckland Council buildings, including the Manukau Library, and are all adjacent to Westfield Manukau City shopping centre.

The Manukau Civic Centre, in the same block, is another building Panuku has identified as a potential site to be redeveloped to make room for the government hub.

Panuku Development Auckland, which manages Auckland Council's land, says it is "awaiting direction" on how and when to proceed with the hub development.

It is not clear which government departments are in discussions with Panuku over relocating their Auckland offices, but it is understood inquiries have been made by several this year.

Inland Revenue was one government department which confirmed it had been "engaging" with the Government Property Group over a potential move to the hub but had "not made any decisions".

Government Property Group chief adviser Peter Bollmann said it was "too early to confirm which [government] agencies would participate".

"Any option or options progressed will consider property opportunities that best meet the needs of government in the area," Bollmann said.



"This project is a great opportunity to refocus the public service in the Auckland region, supporting the drive for government office accommodation to become more agile, responsive and resilient."

The Government Hub will be one project in Panuku's Transform Manukau initiative, which aims to facilitate urban regeneration in the South Auckland suburb over the next 20 years.

The grouping of Manukau blocks of land slated for potential development for the government hub, including the Civic Centre, is located near another contentious piece of Auckland Council-owned land.

Auckland Council owns a substantial amount of land just north of the Southwestern Motorway, which includes Rainbow's End, Manukau District Court and the Counties Manukau Police Station.

It is yet unclear how it will be used as part of the Transform Manukau project.