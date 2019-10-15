A man wearing fishnet stockings and a high-vis jacket has exposed himself to a teenager in central Tauranga.
A post on a Tauranga noticeboard said a white male, wearing a hi-vis jacket and fishnet stockings under his jacket, exposed himself to a teenage girl on 22nd Ave yesterday afternoon.
The man then went on to follow the student as she ran away, the post said.
A person has in the past apparently done similar things in the area, according to the post.
When the details of the post were put to police today, they responded in a statement they received a report yesterday about 3.40pm of an unknown male exposing himself on 22nd Ave, a spokeswoman said.
Police searched the area but found no one of interest, she said.
Police are making inquiries.