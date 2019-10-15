Homeowners are nervously watching rising water in the Tukituki River in the coastal Hawke's Bay settlement of Haumoana.

Hastings District councillor Ann Redstone said on Wednesday morning "houses down at the beginning of Haumoana Rd are under threat" due to the rising Tukituki River mouth.

A Hawke's Bay Regional Council spokeswoman said the river mouth in Haumoana was "not blocked".

"There are big swells running which aren't allowing the river water to get out to sea.

"There isn't a huge risk of flooding so far."

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the region, with streams and rivers rising rapidly.

Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

The warning is in place until 5.00pm Wednesday.

Sustained wet weather across Hawke's Bay on Tuesday caused localised flooding, road closures and minor slips.

NZTA on Tuesday evening asked motorists to avoid travelling on SH2 near Tangoio and SH5 Napier-Taupo Rd if possible due to the number of reported slips.

They said that contractors had confirmed minor slips along SH5 Napier-Taupo Rd, and SH2 near Tangoio but were not significantly impacting the road and to only travel if necessary.

Flooding at Makahu Rd, near Puketitiri, 56km northwest of Napier, resulted in the closure of Makahu Rd ford on Tuesday until further notice.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said on top of periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms were possible for the region.

For a warning criteria to be put into place there needs to be either 120mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period or the rainfall intensity needs to be 10mm in an hour, he said.

