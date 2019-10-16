Again, the house wins

Anyone who doesn't accept that investment in residential property has been the major driver of house prices probably doesn't know how to get dressed.
Now Interim Retirement Commissioner Peter Cordtz proposes relaxing the rules around KiwiSaver first-home withdrawals (NZ Herald, October 15) to enable those who can't afford to buy a home where they live to buy one elsewhere. This (see first sentence above) will drive up property prices in that area.
Thus, the financially stressed will profit at the expense of the more impoverished and the banks will be delighted.
