State Highway 25A between Kopu and Hikuai is closed with detours in place as a result of a slip.

The slip came as stormy weather with strong winds and heavy downpours struck the region yesterday. Trees down, garden sheds blown over, roofs lifting up, power outages and road closures were reported across the region.

The upper North Island was pounded by constant heavy rain with widespread surface flooding presenting treacherous conditions.

The Coromandel region had the worst of it, copping 130mm of rain in just 12 hours, Metservice said.



Several schools in the region were closed for the day due to flooded roads and in Thames, 40 freedom campers were forced to evacuate from rising floodwaters near the airfield.

SH25 in Manaia flooded by heavy rain. Video / Facebook / Karlene Moses

Powerco reported numerous power outages due to strong winds in the region including to 423 customers in Te Puke and 154 in Pukehina. Several people are also without power in Thames, Waihi, and Katikati

Advertisement

Council workers were kept moderately busy too, tending to fallen trees and blocked drains.

A Western Bay of Plenty District Council spokeswoman said three trees were wind dropped in Oropi, Pyes Pa and Te Puna.

Tree uprooted on The Strand. Photo / George Novak

However, there were no reported incidents related to flooding or other damage.

Tauranga City Council were busy clearing drains and tending to broken limbs from trees, a spokeswoman said.

Metservice meteorologist Sarah Haddon said the weather was expected to clear today, with only periods of showers expected.