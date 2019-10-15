Red caps with the words "Make Ardern Go Away" written across them are being sold on Trade Me again following the seller's account being previously suspended.

The "MAGA" hats are the same style as Donald Trump's campaign cap, with the words branded in white "Make America Great Again".

"This is a political statement. If you're not happy with your current oppressors, this is the item for you," the Canterbury seller, realnzmaga, writes.

"Buy it and wear it and appear even more attractive to the fairer sex (results not guaranteed).

"Should this account suddenly become banned, ring Sean Plunket, our white knight."

The seller also mentions another listing that sells "Make Ardern Go Away" bumper stickers.

"Just a simple, clear statement to express your view of our part-time PM," the second listing says.

"Get in before your Free Speech is banned."

In July, two Trade Me accounts were suspended for the MAGA hats over the nature of the account, one of the sellers said to Magic Talk.

However, the other seller told the radio talkback show it was an issue over "intellectual property".

TradeMe's Head of Trust and Safety George Hiotakis told Magic Talk that the hats were welcome to be sold on the website and that the accounts were mistakenly suspended due to "human error".

He said that it has nothing to do with the political message, but how the accounts were set up.

Kiwis on the MAGA hat listing shared their disgust with the clothing item being sold in the Q&A section.

"You should be ashamed of yourself actually, this is a way of bringing ugly American political landscape to New Zealand, encouraging division and violence, shame on you," one person wrote.

Another agreed: "Pure cringe, you're just making a fool of yourself bro."

However, others show their support for the MAGA hats.

"Awesome - let's hope these words come true, sooner rather than later," one person said.

Another wrote: "This is not a suggestion, just a show of support. Good luck with the auction!"