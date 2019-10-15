Fallen trees have closed State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi.
NZ Transport Agency said several fallen trees near Motuoapa had closed the road between the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 5 (Napier-Taupo Rd) in Taupō and State Highway 1 in Tūrangi.
Motorists were told to detour via State Highway 32 and State Highway 41 and allow extra time for their journey.
Meanwhile, the road between Hikuai and Tairua in Coromandel is closed due to flooding, NZTA tweeted.
The highway is closed at the intersection of Hikuai Settlement Rd. There are no detours in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.