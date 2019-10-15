Residents across the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel are dealing with the aftermath of wet and windy weather.

Trees down, garden sheds blown over, roofs lifting up, power outages and road closures have been reported in the region.

The upper North Island has been pounded by constant heavy rain with widespread surface flooding presenting treacherous conditions for morning commuters.

Tree uprooted on The Strand today. Photo / George Novak

The Coromandel region has had the worst of it, copping 130mm of rain from 5pm - 5am, MetService said. Several schools in the region are closed for the day due to flooded roads and in Thames, 40 freedom campers were forced to evacuate this morning from rising floodwaters near the airfield.

Advertisement

SH25 in Manaia flooded by heavy rain. Video / Facebook / Karlene Moses

Fresh heavy rain warnings have been issued for the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty through until this evening, with flooding and slips possible.

PowerCo reported numerous power outages due to strong winds in the region including to 423 customers in Te Puke and 154 in Pukehina. Several people are also without power in Thames, Waihi, and Katikati.

Earlier over 100 customers were without power in Ohauiti.

Fire services were kept busy with a number of weather-related call-outs that included extensive cleanups and checks.



A large tree has been uprooted on The Strand near Dive Cres in Tauranga.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews spent about an hour clearing a big tree from State Highway 2 near Tanners Point about 2.20am.

Only a couple of hours later and another large tree came down on State Highway 2 near Te Puna.

A number of call-outs came from Whangamata, with one person concerned that their roof was blowing off as a result of the strong winds.

In Waihi, fire crews were called to a garden shed blowing over.

Advertisement

Whenuakite School south of Whitianga and Karangahake School were closed for the day, and there were reports on social media that Te Wharekura o Manaia and Hikuai School were also closed. Rubbish collections are also being postponed in parts of the district thanks to road closures.

Local Karlene Moses filmed SH25 at Manaia completely covered in floodwaters earlier this morning. By 9.30am the waters were down and the road was passable but it could flood again if the rain continued, she said.

Metservice meteorologist Sarah Haddon said it was estimated the Western Bay of Plenty felt wind gusts upwards of 110km/hr overnight.

However, some of the strongest wind was recorded at White Island in the Eastern Bay of Plenty with gusts up to 160km/hr, she said.

Gusts reached between 60 and 70km/hr in both Tauranga and Rotorua city.

Haddon said a lot of the heavy rainfall would be weakening today, but periods of rain were still expected across the Bay.

She said the low centre will begin to pull away tomorrow and residents can only expect the odd shower.

The Bay of Plenty region was advised yesterday to expect heavy rain and strong winds as a weather watch and warning were put in place.