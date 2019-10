Fallen trees have closed State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi.

NZ Transport Agency said several fallen trees near Motuoapa had closed the road between the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 5 (Napier-Taupo Rd) in Taupō and State Highway 1 in Tūrangi.

Motorists were told to detour via State Highway 32 and State Highway 41 and allow extra time for their journey.