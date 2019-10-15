Death from cardiac arrest is the country's "silent toll".

About 1500 people die following a heart attack every year in New Zealand - a figure which is roughly four times higher than the national road toll.

St John Hawke's Bay territory manager Brendon Hutchinson said it is a statistic "everyone can change" and one which is slowly gaining momentum.

Today is International Restart a Heart Day (RAHD) and St John, in partnership with Wellington Free Ambulance, Fire and Emergency NZ and the NZ Resuscitation Council are joining together to teach everyone how to save a life.

