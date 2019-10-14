Police searching for a 27-year-old Gisborne woman missing since Thursday have located her car at a Tolaga Bay car park.

Police are searching the shoreline around the Tolaga Bay wharf area and surounding land as they continue to look for the young woman.

Jamie Kaiwai was last seen in the Tolaga Bay area on Thursday morning and her family have grave concerns for her welfare.

A Police media spokesperson confirmed her car was found parked with the keys inside at a Tolaga Bay wharf car park on Sunday morning.

Three search teams have been deployed to carry out detailed shoreline searches.

Family have posted on social media that she did not have her phone or laptop on her, but it appeared her Facebook account was still being accessed.

Kaiwai has links in Gisborne, King Country and Hamilton, according to her family.

They are urging anyone who many have seen her or knows where she is to contact Police on 111.