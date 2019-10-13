The blossom was everywhere, and the tui happily feeding. The sheep in the meadow were happy too, sloughing their way through lush green grass. A shaggy dog appeared and she was happy. The sun shone brightly. The bees in the blossom were happy. Spring in the Clevedon countryside. The mayor arrived on his motorbike, a Triumph, and posed for photos.

READ MORE:
Premium - Auckland election: What's Phil Goff going to do now?
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff's victory vow: 'My promise to you'
Premium - Simon Wilson: Wake up Phil Goff! Here's 5 ways to make Auckland the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.