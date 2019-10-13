A woman with terminal cancer has been moved out of a private room at an Auckland hospital so an inmate can have her bed.

Mark Leach is furious his partner, Janeen Ladd, is now in a "noisy" room with three others after being pushed out of the private one to make room for a criminal who he says is well enough to spend time discussing what he wants to watch on television.

Leach wants his partner, who is in the final stages of her illness, to have privacy while dealing with her cancer.

But the hospital says the private room

