The sun is out for the last weekend of school holidays, but don't pack away your brollies yet New Zealand because rain is expected to return next week.

Auckland can expect fine weather, with some cloud and isolated showers tomorrow morning and southwesterly breezes on Sunday.

Northland to Wellington, including Taumarunui, Taihape and Wairarapa is also set to have fine spells with isolated showers, some heavy from tomorrow afternoon.

Heavy rain lashing the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Taupo, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay will ease to isolated showers.

Advertisement

Heavy rain didn't stop 5-year-old Theodor Sharp from hitting the Mount Maunganui beach today, but he won't need his raincoat tomorrow – a few morning showers will clear to fine weather with a temperature of 19C in Tauranga.

The showers and fine spells combo continues down into the South Island, with fine spells and a few showers in Marlborough, Nelson and Buller. Heavier rain will hit the ranges tomorrow evening.

Westland and Fiordland will have some showers tomorrow and scattered showers will hit South Canterbury.

Occasional rain and snow will fall in Otago and Southland, with snow lowering to 600m in Southland and 800m elsewhere.

MetService says spring is known to be very changeable and this will be evident on Monday, when significant rain and strong winds could hit the upper North Island as a low pressure system comes from the north.