Claire Trevett looks at the entertaining moments of the week that was, from Simon Bridges getting all shook up to Maureen Pugh making a clanger.

Monday: From tree-hugger to dog-hugger

The Green Party has gone to the other extreme after its ill-fated flirtation with attack ads against National Party leader Simon Bridges' accent.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw posted a photo of himself hugging a Samoyed dog, his eyes closed in bliss.

The photo had the captions "long-lasting climate change law by Christmas" over the dog and "Me" over Shaw.

The Beehive Diaries is a very big fan of dogs and has never met a Samoyed it did not like.

But Shaw should perhaps have done some homework prior to using one as a climate change prop – a recent study found a Samoyed-sized dog's carbon footprint was double that of an SUV.

He may be best to revert to stereotype and hug trees.

Tuesday: Elvis has not left the building

Footage emerges of National Party leader Simon Bridges singing Love Me Tender to a gathering of National's Filipino support base, the Pinoys.

Simon Bridges stuns with Elvis Presley rendition for National supporters. Video / Pinoys Go National

Despite offering wise advice to himself "I should probably stop now" about one minute through, Bridges ploughed on with some gusto, winding it up with a hearty "thank you, thank you very much".

He later said he saw a lot of phones pop up and knew he was in for it, but decided it was best to plough on.

"If you're going to do it, do it with conviction."

Alas, he repeated his performance on Newshub's AM Show the next day.

He may well have been rehearsing for a bit of revenge song against NZ First leader Winston Peters.

After a series of leaks beset Bridges earlier this year, Peters played the song Burning Bridges to media.

This week saw the tables turned after a string of leaks of internal NZ First party documents led to Peters calling in the Police.

Bridges' might want to consider Suspicious Minds, or perhaps Bitter They Are, Harder They Fall for his return jab.



Wednesday: Oh Maureen

Several National Party MPs welcomed the news that ministers David Parker and Grant Robertson had allowed an Overseas Investment application for Waihi Mine to buy more land to build tailings ponds on.

Environment Minister David Parker, as opposed to Associate Finance Minister David Parker. Photo / supplied

Their decision overturned that of Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage, a Green Party MP, who had refused the same application back in May.

Among those welcoming the new decision was West Coast based National Party MP Maureen Pugh, who tweeted" "Now they need to reverse [Sage's] ridiculous decision on the Waitaha power scheme."

What Pugh had clearly missed was that the "ridiculous decision" not to allow the hydro-electric power scheme near Hokitika was actually made by a certain David Parker, Environment Minister.

That would be the same David Parker as the Associate Minister of Finance whose wisdom was being lauded by National for allowing the Waihi Mines application.

Sage, who was supposed to consider the Waitaha scheme in her role as Conservation Minister, had handed it over to Parker because of a conflict of interest.

It was also a decision under the Conservation Act, rather than the Overseas Investment Act.



Thursday: Where's Winston?

Beehive Diaries has had no response from NZ First leader Winston Peters on the generous offer for him to put his hammer where his mouth is, and prove his DIY supremacy over journalists by attending to various tasks at her house.

It became clear why when Peters tweeted a photo of himself on a quad bike, looking as rugged as the Marlborough Man. He had no helmet on, but we'll pretend he took it off for the photo.

Had Beau out training to be a farm dog today. Though safe to say he’s still not too sure about those horses.. 🐴🐴🐶 pic.twitter.com/nfYmCOSmsy — Winston Peters (@winstonpeters) October 10, 2019

He was with his dog, Beau, who was clearly training for a post-politics career in farming.