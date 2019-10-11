BEEHIVE_DIARIES

Claire Trevett looks at the entertaining moments of the week that was, from Simon Bridges getting all shook up to Maureen Pugh making a clanger.

Monday: From tree-hugger to dog-hugger

The Green Party has gone to the other extreme after its ill-fated flirtation with attack ads against National Party leader Simon Bridges' accent.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw posted a photo of himself hugging a Samoyed dog, his eyes closed in bliss.

The photo had the captions "long-lasting climate change law by Christmas" over the dog and "Me" over Shaw.

The Beehive Diaries is a very big fan of dogs

