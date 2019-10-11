On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
This week saw the tables turned after a string of leaks of internal NZ First party documents led to Peters calling in the Police.
Bridges' might want to consider Suspicious Minds, or perhaps Bitter They Are, Harder They Fall for his return jab.
Wednesday: Oh Maureen
Several National Party MPs welcomed the news that ministers David Parker and Grant Robertson had allowed an Overseas Investment application for Waihi Mine to buy more land to build tailings ponds on.
Their decision overturned that of Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage, a Green Party MP, who had refused the same application back in May.
Among those welcoming the new decision was West Coast based National Party MP Maureen Pugh, who tweeted" "Now they need to reverse [Sage's] ridiculous decision on the Waitaha power scheme."
What Pugh had clearly missed was that the "ridiculous decision" not to allow the hydro-electric power scheme near Hokitika was actually made by a certain David Parker, Environment Minister.
That would be the same David Parker as the Associate Minister of Finance whose wisdom was being lauded by National for allowing the Waihi Mines application.
Sage, who was supposed to consider the Waitaha scheme in her role as Conservation Minister, had handed it over to Parker because of a conflict of interest.
It was also a decision under the Conservation Act, rather than the Overseas Investment Act.
Thursday: Where's Winston?
Beehive Diaries has had no response from NZ First leader Winston Peters on the generous offer for him to put his hammer where his mouth is, and prove his DIY supremacy over journalists by attending to various tasks at her house.
It became clear why when Peters tweeted a photo of himself on a quad bike, looking as rugged as the Marlborough Man. He had no helmet on, but we'll pretend he took it off for the photo.
Had Beau out training to be a farm dog today. Though safe to say he’s still not too sure about those horses.. 🐴🐴🐶 pic.twitter.com/nfYmCOSmsy