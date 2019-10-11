The progress results for Hawke's Bay Regional Council are in, with three incumbents losing their seats.

In Napier, Neil Kirton will return winning 10,697 votes, with Hinewai Ormsby (10,685) and Martin Williams (9520) also winning a spot.

Incumbent councillor Paul Bailey lost his seat, winning 6,389 votes, behind fourth-placed candidate Nichola Nicholson (7,938 votes).

READ MORE:

• Hawke's Bay election results: The winners and losers

• Local Body elections: The new mayor and councillors by town

• Alex Walker re-elected Mayor of Central Hawke's Bay

• Kirsten Wise announced as new Napier Mayor

Advertisement

In the Hastings constituency, Tom Belford has lost his seat to former National MP Craig Foss by 657 votes, Foss picking up 5,859 to Belford's 5202.

Rick Barker and Rex Graham will both return, winning 6372 and 6107 respectively.

In Wairoa, progress results suggest Fenton Wilson (1079 votes) has lost his seat to Charles Lambert (1119 votes), with only 40 votes separating the two. Special votes are still to be counted.

Will Foley has won the Central Hawke's Bay constituency with 3316, beating Tony Kuklinski by almost 2000 votes.

Jerf van Beek has won Ngaruroro with 3,837 votes, beating Guy Wellwood.

The chair of Hawke's Bay Regional Council will be elected by the councillors at a meeting on October 30.

The above results are based on 95 per cent of the vote counted.